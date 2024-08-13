Accentro Real Estate Bondholders to Acquire Entire 2021/2029 Bond at 3.625% Yield
In a significant financial maneuver, key bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond, holding around 55% of the total, are set to acquire the entire 2021/2029 bond. This pivotal agreement, reached between the Ad Hoc Group and the sole bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond, is anticipated to be formally completed by week's end. The Management Board remains hopeful about the ongoing restructuring talks with the Ad Hoc Group. This announcement was made on August 13, 2024, in Berlin. Accentro Real Estate AG is publicly traded on both the Frankfurt and Luxembourg Stock Exchanges.
- Certain bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond, representing approximately 55% of the outstanding amount, will take over the entire 2021/2029 bond.
- An agreement in principle has been reached between the Ad Hoc Group and the sole bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond.
- The formal implementation of the agreement is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
- The Management Board is optimistic about ongoing restructuring negotiations with the Ad Hoc Group.
- The announcement was made on August 13, 2024, in Berlin.
- Accentro Real Estate AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.