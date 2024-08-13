61 0 Kommentare Accentro Real Estate Bondholders to Acquire Entire 2021/2029 Bond at 3.625% Yield

In a significant financial maneuver, key bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond, holding around 55% of the total, are set to acquire the entire 2021/2029 bond. This pivotal agreement, reached between the Ad Hoc Group and the sole bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond, is anticipated to be formally completed by week's end. The Management Board remains hopeful about the ongoing restructuring talks with the Ad Hoc Group. This announcement was made on August 13, 2024, in Berlin. Accentro Real Estate AG is publicly traded on both the Frankfurt and Luxembourg Stock Exchanges.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

