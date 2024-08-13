Marinomed Biotech Seeks Court-Led Restructuring Amid Financial Struggles
Marinomed Biotech AG is on the brink of insolvency and has sought court restructuring to stabilize its finances. The company failed to meet 2024 revenue targets and is exploring strategic options for its Carragelose business.
- Marinomed Biotech AG has applied for court restructuring proceedings without self-administration.
- The company faces imminent insolvency due to an inability to raise necessary funds for liquidity.
- Revenue expectations for the 2024 financial year have not been met as planned.
- The restructuring aims to secure the company's financial stability through a restructuring plan.
- Proceeds from strategic options related to the Carragelose business will be utilized in the restructuring process.
- The publication of the half-year financial statements, originally scheduled for August 20, 2024, has been postponed.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Marinomed Biotech is on 15.08.2024.
