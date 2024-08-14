    checkAd
    Grand City Properties Boosts H1 2024 Outlook with Strong Results

    Grand City Properties S.A. showcased robust financial performance in the first half of 2024, with notable increases in net rental income and adjusted EBITDA, alongside stable FFO I and a slight portfolio revaluation.

    Foto: wierzchu92 - stock.adobe.com
    • Grand City Properties S.A. reported a net rental income of €212 million in H1 2024, a 3% increase from €204 million in H1 2023.
    • The company achieved a like-for-like rental growth of 3.4%, primarily due to in-place rent growth.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose to €166 million in H1 2024, reflecting a 4% increase compared to €160 million in H1 2023.
    • FFO I remained stable at €94 million, equating to €0.54 per share, as operational growth offset higher finance expenses.
    • A full portfolio revaluation in H1 2024 indicated a 2% decline in like-for-like value, resulting in a portfolio net rental yield of 5.0%.
    • The company increased its FY 2024 FFO I guidance from €175-€185 million to €180-€190 million based on strong operational results and improved outlook.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Grand City Properties is on 14.08.2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.657,24PKT (+0,23 %).


