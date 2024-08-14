Emmi Accelerates Growth with Strategic Acquisitions
Emmi Group's H1 2024 results reveal a mixed financial performance, marked by a 4.1% sales decline to CHF 2,017.2 million, yet a rise in EBIT and net profit. Strategic acquisitions and sustainability efforts highlight their ongoing transformation.
- Emmi Group reported net sales of CHF 2,017.2 million in H1 2024, a decline of 4.1% compared to the previous year, primarily due to negative acquisition and currency effects.
- EBIT increased to CHF 140.3 million with an EBIT margin of 7.0%, while net profit rose to CHF 104.4 million, resulting in a net profit margin of 5.2%.
- The company completed the strategic acquisition of Verde Campo in Brazil and announced further acquisitions of Hochstrasser in Switzerland and Mademoiselle Desserts in France.
- Emmi's sustainability initiatives include the "KlimaStaR Milk" project, which aims to reduce the dairy industry's climate footprint and promote recyclable packaging.
- The outlook for 2024 remains unchanged, with expected organic sales growth of 1% to 2%, EBIT between CHF 295 million and CHF 315 million, and a net profit margin of 5.0% to 5.5%.
- Emmi's strategy focuses on portfolio transformation and operational progress in foreign markets, with a strong emphasis on innovative product offerings in strategic niches like ready-to-drink coffee and premium desserts.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Emmi is on 14.08.2024.
-0,54 %
+1,14 %
-2,92 %
-1,17 %
-6,72 %
-7,42 %
+23,69 %
+202,43 %
ISIN:CH0012829898WKN:798263
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte