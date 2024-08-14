Brockhaus Technologies AG: Profitable Surge in H1 2024, Full-Year Forecast Upheld
In the first half of 2024, our company achieved remarkable financial milestones, including a 29.7% revenue increase to €109.0 million and a 31.0% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €37.8 million.
- Revenue growth of +29.7% to €109.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of +31.0% to €37.8 million in H1 2024.
- Free cash flow before taxes increased to €2.3 million and adjusted earnings per share rose by +53% to €0.66.
- Bikeleasing's revenue grew by +42.8% with the highest new customer growth in a first half-year, increasing corporate customers to around 67,000.
- Rebranding of Financial Technologies segment to HR Benefit & Mobility Platform; acquisition of Probonio to evolve into a Multi-Benefit-Platform.
- IHSE expects strong revenue growth in H2 2024 with a high order backlog of €11.5 million at the end of July.
- Forecast for 2024 remains unchanged with projected revenue of €220 million – €240 million and adjusted EBITDA of €80 million – €90 million.
ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
