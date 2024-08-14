    checkAd
    Brockhaus Technologies AG: Profitable Surge in H1 2024, Full-Year Forecast Upheld

    In the first half of 2024, our company achieved remarkable financial milestones, including a 29.7% revenue increase to €109.0 million and a 31.0% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €37.8 million.

    • Revenue growth of +29.7% to €109.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of +31.0% to €37.8 million in H1 2024.
    • Free cash flow before taxes increased to €2.3 million and adjusted earnings per share rose by +53% to €0.66.
    • Bikeleasing's revenue grew by +42.8% with the highest new customer growth in a first half-year, increasing corporate customers to around 67,000.
    • Rebranding of Financial Technologies segment to HR Benefit & Mobility Platform; acquisition of Probonio to evolve into a Multi-Benefit-Platform.
    • IHSE expects strong revenue growth in H2 2024 with a high order backlog of €11.5 million at the end of July.
    • Forecast for 2024 remains unchanged with projected revenue of €220 million – €240 million and adjusted EBITDA of €80 million – €90 million.


