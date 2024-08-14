Evotec SE H1 2024: Overcoming Challenges, Resetting Priorities for Profitable Growth
In the first half of 2024, Shared R&D Services faced a 7% revenue drop, while Just – Evotec Biologics enjoyed a 50% surge. Despite a 2% rise in group revenues, high costs led to a dip in adjusted Group EBITDA.
- H1 2024 revenues for Shared R&D Services decreased by 7% year-on-year, while Just – Evotec Biologics saw a 50% increase in revenues.
- Group revenues increased by 2% to €390.8 million, but adjusted Group EBITDA fell to €(0.5) million due to high fixed costs and ramp-up expenses for J.POD in Toulouse.
- New collaborations and extended agreements were signed with multiple partners, including Owkin, Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Variant Bio, Bayer, CHDI, Inserm, and Pfizer.
- Dr. Christian Wojczewski, the new CEO as of 1 July 2024, announced an accelerated transformation program focusing on sustainable profitable growth and leveraging core strengths.
- Measures for profitable growth include exiting gene therapy, closing sites in Orth and Marcy, separating manufacturing in Halle, reducing headcount by approximately 400 roles, and optimizing global purchasing.
- Business outlook for full-year 2024 expects group revenues between €790 – 820 million, R&D expenditures of €50 – 60 million, and adjusted Group EBITDA of €15 – 35 million.
