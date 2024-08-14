Evotec SE H1 2024: Overcoming Challenges, Resetting Priorities for Profitable Growth

H1 2024 revenues for Shared R&D Services decreased by 7% year-on-year, while Just – Evotec Biologics saw a 50% increase in revenues.

Group revenues increased by 2% to €390.8 million, but adjusted Group EBITDA fell to €(0.5) million due to high fixed costs and ramp-up expenses for J.POD in Toulouse.

New collaborations and extended agreements were signed with multiple partners, including Owkin, Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Variant Bio, Bayer, CHDI, Inserm, and Pfizer.

Dr. Christian Wojczewski, the new CEO as of 1 July 2024, announced an accelerated transformation program focusing on sustainable profitable growth and leveraging core strengths.

Measures for profitable growth include exiting gene therapy, closing sites in Orth and Marcy, separating manufacturing in Halle, reducing headcount by approximately 400 roles, and optimizing global purchasing.

Business outlook for full-year 2024 expects group revenues between €790 – 820 million, R&D expenditures of €50 – 60 million, and adjusted Group EBITDA of €15 – 35 million.

