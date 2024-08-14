Q2 2024 Financial Results Unveiled: Key Insights and Performance Highlights
Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) has delivered impressive financial results for Q2 2024, showcasing a net profit surge of 53.5% and substantial revenue growth across various sectors.
- Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) reported a net profit of CHF 10.9 million in Q2 2024, up by 53.5%.
- Total revenues for Q2 2024 increased by 24.7% to CHF 160.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose by 69.4% to CHF 55.9 million.
- For 1H 2024, total revenues increased by 20.7% to CHF 306.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA up by 44.2% to CHF 98.5 million.
- Real estate sales for 1H 2024 increased by 59% to CHF 433 million, and revenues from recurring business grew by 10.0% to CHF 109.9 million.
- ODH completed two monetization deals worth CHF 67 million in UAE and El Gouna, and cash flow from operations reached CHF 88.4 million.
- Despite a non-cash foreign exchange loss of CHF 45 million, ODH maintained strong operational performance, with significant revenue growth and improved margins.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Orascom Development Holding is on 14.08.2024.
+0,59 %
-1,63 %
+1,93 %
+0,24 %
-22,67 %
-59,17 %
-69,12 %
-33,18 %
ISIN:CH0038285679WKN:A0NJ37
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte