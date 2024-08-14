Swiss Steel Holding Hits Key Milestones Amid Tough Market Conditions
In the first half of 2024, Swiss Steel Group faced a challenging market environment, resulting in a 6.2% drop in sales volume and a 20% decline in revenue. Despite these setbacks, EBITDA saw a notable increase, and net debt was significantly reduced.
- Sales volume decreased by 6.2% from 610 kilotons in H1 2023 to 572 kilotons in H1 2024, excluding Ascometal, due to depressed market demand.
- Revenue for H1 2024 fell by 20% year over year from EUR 1,622 million to EUR 1,300 million, excluding Ascometal.
- EBITDA increased to EUR 71.7 million (H1 2023: EUR 58.5 million) with one-time effects amounting to EUR 92.6 million.
- Net debt decreased from EUR 829 million at the end of 2023 to EUR 631 million, mainly due to a capital increase executed in April 2024 with net proceeds of EUR 286 million.
- The management of French subsidiaries Ascometal sought court protection in March 2024, leading to the derecognition of corresponding assets and liabilities from Swiss Steel Group’s balance sheet.
- Swiss Steel Group expects the second half of 2024 to remain subdued, with a focus on production excellence, cost control measures, and capturing the potential of the Green Steel market.
