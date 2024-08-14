E.ON on Track: Confirms Full-Year Guidance After Strong First Half

E.ON confirms full-year Group guidance for 2024 with adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be €8.8 to €9.0 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.8 to €3.0 billion.

Adjusted Group EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was €4.9 billion, and adjusted Group net income was €1.8 billion, both in line with expectations.

Investments in the energy transition increased to €2.9 billion in the first half of 2024, with over €2.1 billion directed towards E.ON’s Energy Networks business.

E.ON added more than 2,000 employees, primarily in the Energy Networks business, and continued to digitalize its systems, including installing around 2,000 additional digital transformer stations.

E.ON plans to invest a total of €42 billion in the energy transition through 2028, with €34 billion focused on its Energy Networks business.

E.ON emphasizes the need for an improved regulatory framework to support the energy transition and ensure adequate returns on network investments.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at E.ON is on 14.08.2024.

The price of E.ON at the time of the news was 12,405EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,425EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 17.856,00PKT (-0,02 %).





