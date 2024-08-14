Technotrans Boosts Q2 Earnings, Stays on Track for Strong Year

technotrans increased Q2 2024 EBIT margin to 6.2% from 0.7% in Q1.

Group revenue for H1 2024 was €115.3 million, down from €132.5 million the previous year.

EBIT for H1 2024 was €4.0 million, with a margin of 3.5%, including €0.8 million in one-off expenses.

Energy Management segment saw a 26% revenue growth, driven by demand for thermal management systems.

Major new orders for e-buses and data centers were secured, enhancing market position.

Board of Management confirms 2024 guidance: revenue between €245-270 million, EBIT margin of 5.5%-7.5%, and mid-term targets for 2025 remain unchanged.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at Technotrans is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 14,825EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.





