    Wienerberger's Strong Half-Year Sets Stage for Market Comeback

    Wienerberger reported consolidated revenues of €2,213 million in H1 2024, achieving an operating EBITDA of €400 million. Despite global uncertainties, strategic cost management and the acquisition of Terreal bolstered earnings, solidifying its leadership in pitched-roof and solar solutions. The company remains committed to sustainability and anticipates strong performance through 2026.

    Foto: Wienerberger AG
    • Wienerberger achieved consolidated revenues of €2,213 million in H1 2024, meeting its operating EBITDA guidance despite global political uncertainties.
    • The company managed costs effectively, achieving an operating EBITDA of €400 million by optimizing cost structures and restructuring where necessary.
    • The acquisition of Terreal significantly contributed to earnings, positioning Wienerberger as the leading European expert in pitched-roof and solar solutions.
    • Market developments were mixed, with stable renovation markets and slight increases in infrastructure, but diverse results in new residential housing across regions.
    • Wienerberger remains committed to sustainability, setting ambitious targets for 2026, including a focus on reducing emissions and promoting a circular economy.
    • The company expects a solid performance for 2024 with an operating EBITDA guidance of €800-820 million, anticipating a full market recovery by 2025 and normalization by 2026.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 14.08.2024.


