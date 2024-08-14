DOUGLAS Group Thrives: Stellar Q3 2023/24 Financial & Business Performance

DOUGLAS Group's Q3 2023/24 net sales increased by 7.3% to €977.1 million, with stores up 7.2% and E-Commerce up 7.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023/24 rose by 5.6% to €162.9 million, with an adj. EBITDA margin of 16.7%.

For the first nine months of 2023/24, net sales grew by 8.7% to around €3.5 billion, with stores up 8.2% and E-Commerce up 9.8%.

The company raised its 2023/24 guidance on 17 July 2024, expecting sales growth around 8.5% and an adj. EBITDA margin significantly above the prior year.

Integration of parfumdreams logistics into Hamm OWAC completed, expected to positively impact future profitability and customer experience.

DOUGLAS Group completed the sale of online pharmacy Disapo to Dutch MYA Health, focusing on its core premium beauty business.

