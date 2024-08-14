Dermapharm Holding: Thriving on High-Margin Organic Growth in Pharma Business
Despite a slight dip in overall revenue and earnings, strong performance in branded pharmaceuticals has helped Dermapharm navigate the post-pandemic landscape. The company remains optimistic about its 2024 outlook.
- Strong organic growth in existing branded pharmaceutical business compensates for the end of the pandemic phase in vaccine cooperation.
- Consolidated revenue slightly decreased by 0.6% to EUR 578.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA dropped by 8.9% to EUR 153.0 million in H1 2024.
- Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin stands at 26.4%.
- The Board of Management confirms the 2024 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,170–1,210 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 305–315 million.
- Revenue and earnings in the "Other healthcare products" segment were down due to consumer reticence in France, while the "Parallel import business" segment saw stable revenue and slight EBITDA increase.
- Dermapharm will publish its final audited figures for H1 2024 on 27 August 2024.
The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of the preliminary figures for the 2024 half-year financial report, at Dermapharm Holding is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 35,13EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,15EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.657,24PKT (+0,23 %).
