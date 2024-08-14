Dermapharm Holding: Thriving on High-Margin Organic Growth in Pharma Business

Strong organic growth in existing branded pharmaceutical business compensates for the end of the pandemic phase in vaccine cooperation.

Consolidated revenue slightly decreased by 0.6% to EUR 578.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA dropped by 8.9% to EUR 153.0 million in H1 2024.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin stands at 26.4%.

The Board of Management confirms the 2024 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,170–1,210 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 305–315 million.

Revenue and earnings in the "Other healthcare products" segment were down due to consumer reticence in France, while the "Parallel import business" segment saw stable revenue and slight EBITDA increase.

Dermapharm will publish its final audited figures for H1 2024 on 27 August 2024.

