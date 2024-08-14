adesso SE Boosts Sales by 16% to €631.1M in H1, Expects More Gains in H2
In the first half of 2024, sales surged by 16% to EUR 631.1 million, while EBITDA saw a 10% boost. Despite a 17% rise in personnel expenses, capacity utilization is set to improve, driven by robust sector demand.
- * Sales increased by 16% to EUR 631.1 million in H1 2024.
- EBITDA improved by 10% to EUR 27.7 million.
- Recruitment rate reduced to improve capacity utilization.
- Personnel expenses rose by 17%, but capacity utilization is expected to improve in H2 2024.
- Sales growth driven by strong demand in healthcare, utilities, and public administration sectors.
- Financial liabilities increased by EUR 18.4 million, but net debt fell by EUR 28.0 million.
