adesso SE Boosts Sales by 16% to €631.1M in H1, Expects More Gains in H2

* Sales increased by 16% to EUR 631.1 million in H1 2024.

EBITDA improved by 10% to EUR 27.7 million.

Recruitment rate reduced to improve capacity utilization.

Personnel expenses rose by 17%, but capacity utilization is expected to improve in H2 2024.

Sales growth driven by strong demand in healthcare, utilities, and public administration sectors.

Financial liabilities increased by EUR 18.4 million, but net debt fell by EUR 28.0 million.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 69,85EUR and was up +1,16 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 70,15EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,43 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.657,24PKT (+0,23 %).





