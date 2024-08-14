HHLA Boosts Revenue with European Network Expansion
In the first half of 2024, HHLA achieved notable financial growth, with revenue climbing by 4.6% to €760.3 million. The company saw increases in both container handling and transport, alongside a significant rise in EBIT.
Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
- HHLA increased revenue by 4.6% to €760.3 million in the first half of 2024.
- Container handling rose by 2.2% to 2,940 thousand TEU, and container transport increased by 1.8% to 833 thousand TEU.
- The Group's operating result (EBIT) climbed by 16.8% to €58.9 million, with an EBIT margin of 7.7%.
- The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 4.9% increase in revenue to €742.5 million and a 27.5% rise in EBIT to €51.7 million.
- The Container segment's revenue grew by 7.5% to €378.7 million, with an 80.0% increase in EBIT to €34.4 million.
- The Intermodal segment's revenue increased by 4.7% to €327.7 million, though EBIT decreased by 4.7% to €39.2 million.
