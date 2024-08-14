HHLA Boosts Revenue with European Network Expansion

HHLA increased revenue by 4.6% to €760.3 million in the first half of 2024.

Container handling rose by 2.2% to 2,940 thousand TEU, and container transport increased by 1.8% to 833 thousand TEU.

The Group's operating result (EBIT) climbed by 16.8% to €58.9 million, with an EBIT margin of 7.7%.

The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 4.9% increase in revenue to €742.5 million and a 27.5% rise in EBIT to €51.7 million.

The Container segment's revenue grew by 7.5% to €378.7 million, with an 80.0% increase in EBIT to €34.4 million.

The Intermodal segment's revenue increased by 4.7% to €327.7 million, though EBIT decreased by 4.7% to €39.2 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 16,740EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,720EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.





