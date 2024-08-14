Hapag-Lloyd Soars: Stellar Performance in First Half of 2024

Hapag-Lloyd achieved a Group EBITDA of USD 2 billion and a Group profit of USD 0.8 billion in the first half of 2024, despite lower results compared to the previous year.

Transport volumes in the Liner Shipping segment increased by 5% to 6.1 million TEU, but segment revenues fell by 14% due to lower average freight rates.

The Terminal & Infrastructure segment saw significant increases in sales and earnings, with EBITDA rising to USD 71 million and EBIT to USD 33 million.

Hapag-Lloyd added new ships and containers to its fleet to meet additional capacity requirements and made progress in decarbonizing its fleet and building up its terminal business.

The Executive Board raised its forecast for the financial year on 9 July 2024, expecting Group EBITDA to be between USD 3.5 to 4.6 billion and Group EBIT to be between USD 1.3 to 2.4 billion.

Hapag-Lloyd operates a fleet of 287 container ships with a total transport capacity of 2.2 million TEU and has equity stakes in 20 terminals worldwide.

