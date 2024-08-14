MLP Smashes Records: Unprecedented Revenue and Earnings in H1 2024

MLP Group set new records for total revenue (€514 million) and EBIT (€48.7 million) in H1 2024.

Significant revenue growth in the Wealth competence field, with a 26% increase to €240 million.

Assets under management reached a new high of €60.5 billion.

MLP confirms EBIT forecast of €75 to 85 million for 2024, expecting to reach the upper half of this range.

Positive development in client and consultant numbers, with 583,600 family clients and 2,080 consultants as of June 30, 2024.

MLP reaffirms its plan to achieve EBIT of €100 to 110 million by the end of 2025, driven by increased assets under management and sustainable growth across all competence fields.

The next important date, Publication of the business results for the first half and the second quarter of 2024, at MLP is on 14.08.2024.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 5,8600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.657,24PKT (+0,23 %).





