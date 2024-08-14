Aumann's Revenue Soars 19% to €141M in H1 2024, EBITDA Jumps 93% to €15M

Aumann AG increased revenue by 19% to €141 million in the first half of 2024, with EBITDA growth of 93% to €15 million.

The E-mobility segment saw a revenue increase of 28.7% to €113.6 million and EBITDA growth of 127.0% to €13.2 million.

The Classic segment experienced a slight revenue decrease to €27.8 million, but EBITDA grew by 25.0% to €3.6 million.

The overall EBITDA margin improved from 6.5% to 10.6%.

Order intake in the E-mobility segment declined by 16.2% to €111.8 million, and total order intake across segments was 24.9% lower than the previous year.

Aumann AG is in a strong financial position with liquidity of €117.0 million and an equity ratio of 57.5% as of June 30, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aumann is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 14,120EUR and was up +1,58 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,990EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,92 % since publication.





