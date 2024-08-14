Friedrich Vorwerk Group Boosts EBITDA by 121%, Raises 2024 Sales Forecast to €410M+

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE increased its EBITDA by 121% in the second quarter, reaching €17.7 million, with a sales growth of 27% to €117.4 million.

The EBITDA margin increased by over 6 percentage points to 15.1%.

For the first half of the year, EBITDA was 80% higher at €24.4 million, with revenues growing by 17.2% to €194.1 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 12.6%.

The company saw a significant order intake of €286.3 million in the second quarter, with a total order intake of €407.7 million in the first half of the year, exceeding the previous year's figure by 28.3%.

The order backlog reached a new record level of €1,214.3 million.

The Management Board raised its forecast for 2024, now expecting revenues of over €410 million with profitability at the upper end of the 11-13% EBITDA margin range.

The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 19,410EUR and was up +2,75 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,790EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,96 % since publication.





