PNE AG's Half-Year Results: 2024 Guidance Confirmed!

PNE AG reported a total aggregate output of €174.9 million and revenues of €60.6 million in the first half of 2024, showing growth compared to the previous year.

The company confirmed its guidance for 2024, expecting positive EBITDA in the range of €40 to €50 million.

PNE successfully sold its US business, which included a substantial project pipeline, positively impacting earnings and liquidity over the next five years.

The wind and photovoltaic project pipeline increased from 16,590 MW to 17,937 MW despite the sale of the US business.

PNE's wind farm portfolio grew to 412 MW, producing 380 GWh of clean electricity in the first half of 2024, contributing to climate protection.

Per Hornung Pedersen became the interim CEO on August 1, 2024, while Roland Stanze was appointed as Chief Operating Officer, expanding the Board of Directors to three members.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PNE is on 14.08.2024.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 14,380EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.657,24PKT (+0,23 %).





