MBB SE Soars: 75% EBITDA Growth in H1, Earnings Forecast Raised

MBB SE achieved a 75% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €55.8 million in the first half of 2024.

Revenues grew by 9% to €467.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 12.0%.

Friedrich Vorwerk significantly contributed to growth, benefiting from a high order backlog of over €1.2 billion and raising its 2024 revenue forecast to over €410 million.

Aumann also increased its revenue and EBITDA, despite a slower order intake momentum.

MBB SE confirms its revenue forecast of €1 billion and now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 10%.

The full half-year report is available at www.mbb.com.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at MBB is on 14.08.2024.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 100,90EUR and was up +2,64 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 101,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.





