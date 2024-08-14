MBB SE Soars: 75% EBITDA Growth in H1, Earnings Forecast Raised
MBB SE saw a remarkable 75% surge in adjusted EBITDA to €55.8 million in H1 2024, with revenues climbing 9% to €467.0 million. Key players Friedrich Vorwerk and Aumann drove this growth, leading to a revised revenue forecast of €1 billion.
- MBB SE achieved a 75% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €55.8 million in the first half of 2024.
- Revenues grew by 9% to €467.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 12.0%.
- Friedrich Vorwerk significantly contributed to growth, benefiting from a high order backlog of over €1.2 billion and raising its 2024 revenue forecast to over €410 million.
- Aumann also increased its revenue and EBITDA, despite a slower order intake momentum.
- MBB SE confirms its revenue forecast of €1 billion and now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 10%.
- The full half-year report is available at www.mbb.com.
