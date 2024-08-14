elumeo SE Thrives in Tough H1/2024 Market, Stays Profitable Quarterly & Yearly
elumeo SE reported a modest sales increase of 0.8% to EUR 22.5 million in H1/2024, with adjusted EBITDA rising to EUR 326 thousand. Despite a Q2 sales dip, June 2024 saw a 7% boost. Cost-cutting measures and AI innovations are driving future growth.
- elumeo SE achieved slight sales growth of 0.8% to EUR 22.5 million in H1/2024, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to EUR 326 thousand.
- In Q2/2024, sales declined by 3.1% to EUR 11.2 million, but June 2024 saw a 7% increase compared to June 2023, with adjusted EBITDA remaining positive at EUR 0.2 million.
- Cost management measures reduced costs by 3% to EUR 12.1 million, with additional cost reductions of EUR 1.2 million expected to show full effect in H2/2024.
- The company successfully launched AI-driven automatic translation of sales shows, achieving break-even after just two months.
- The 2024 forecast was confirmed, expecting mid-single-digit sales growth of 4% to 8% and an increase in adjusted EBITDA to between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.5 million, with a gross profit margin of 49% to 51%.
- elumeo SE aims to expand its reach in Western Europe from 56 million to 80 million households by the end of 2025 through its multi-language platform and AI-driven video shopping app Jooli.
The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,2100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
