Global Fashion Group Q2 2024 Results: Surprising Gains and Key Insights
In Q2 2024, GFG faced a challenging quarter with declines in NMV and revenue, yet saw improvements in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA. Despite a drop in active customers, the company strengthened its cash flow and repurchased bonds.
- GFG reported a 12.3% decrease in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) and a 12.8% decrease in revenue for Q2 2024.
- Gross Margin improved to 45.0% from 41.5% in Q2 2023, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to (2.1)% from (8.1)% in Q2 2023.
- Active Customers decreased by 16.7%, and Order Frequency decreased by 4.3% year-over-year.
- GFG achieved a Normalised Free Cash Flow of €3 million in Q2 2024, an increase of €8 million year-over-year.
- GFG repurchased €13 million of its outstanding convertible bond and announced an additional €110 million repurchase, improving its Pro Forma Net Cash position to €160 million.
- GFG reaffirms its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting NMV to decrease by 5-15% and Adjusted EBITDA to be between €(25)-(45) million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Global Fashion Group is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2348EUR and was down -1,47 % compared with the previous
day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2395EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,02 % since publication.
