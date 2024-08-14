JOST Werke Achieves High Profitability in Q2 2024

Sales decreased by 9.8% to EUR 298 million in Q2 2024 compared to EUR 330 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBIT margin remained stable at 11.3%, with adjusted EBIT at EUR 34 million in Q2 2024 compared to EUR 37 million in Q2 2023.

Free cash flow increased to EUR 61 million in H1 2024 from EUR 34 million in H1 2023.

Net debt improved, with a stable leverage ratio of 0.999x as of June 30, 2024, despite dividend payouts.

Sales in Europe decreased by 6.2%, while North America saw a 20.8% decline in revenue. Asia-Pacific-Africa region experienced a slight sales decline of 1.3%.

JOST confirmed its outlook for 2024, expecting a single-digit percentage decrease in group sales and adjusted EBIT compared to 2023.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 38,33EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.684,05PKT (+0,20 %).





