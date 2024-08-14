Delignit AG Hits €36.7M Revenue, 6.4% EBITDA Margin, Reaffirms Yearly Outlook
In a challenging market, Delignit AG reported €36.7 million in half-year revenue with a 6.4% EBITDA margin. Despite a 24% year-on-year decline, the company remains cautiously optimistic for the future.
- Delignit AG achieved half-year revenue of €36.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 6.4% in a difficult market environment.
- Revenue declined by around -24% year-on-year, primarily due to a significant drop in the automotive target market, especially in the caravan industry.
- The Technological Applications target market grew by 89%, but this growth could not offset the decline in the Automotive business.
- The outlook for the second half of the year is cautiously positive, with major OEM customers announcing a recovery in various series supply contracts.
- The Management Board confirms the forecast for the 2024 financial year, aiming for revenue of €75 to 80 million with EBITDA profitability of 6 to 7%.
- The half-year report 2024 is available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section.
The next important date, Hamburg Investor Days, at Delignit is on 22.08.2024.
The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 3,3300EUR and was up +1,83 % compared with the previous day.
-0,74 %
-2,88 %
-21,51 %
-24,79 %
-42,68 %
-72,31 %
-53,61 %
-28,00 %
-73,00 %
ISIN:DE000A0MZ4B0WKN:A0MZ4B
