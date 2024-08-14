Delignit AG Hits €36.7M Revenue, 6.4% EBITDA Margin, Reaffirms Yearly Outlook

Delignit AG achieved half-year revenue of €36.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 6.4% in a difficult market environment.

Revenue declined by around -24% year-on-year, primarily due to a significant drop in the automotive target market, especially in the caravan industry.

The Technological Applications target market grew by 89%, but this growth could not offset the decline in the Automotive business.

The outlook for the second half of the year is cautiously positive, with major OEM customers announcing a recovery in various series supply contracts.

The Management Board confirms the forecast for the 2024 financial year, aiming for revenue of €75 to 80 million with EBITDA profitability of 6 to 7%.

The half-year report 2024 is available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section.

The next important date, Hamburg Investor Days, at Delignit is on 22.08.2024.

