    PVA TePla Boosts 2024 H1 Profits Amid Soaring Demand for Metrology Systems

    In the first half of 2024, sales surged to EUR 135.3 million, marking a 7% increase from H1 2023. The EBITDA margin also saw a notable rise to 16.2%. The digitalization trend continues to fuel demand for metrology systems.

    • Sales increased to EUR 135.3 million in the first half of 2024, a 7% rise from H1 2023.
    • EBITDA margin improved significantly to 16.2% from 13.8% in H1 2023.
    • The digitalization megatrend is driving high demand for metrology systems.
    • The Semiconductor Systems segment saw a sales increase of nearly 6% to EUR 94.7 million, while the Industrial Systems segment grew by around 10% to EUR 40.6 million.
    • New orders totaled EUR 72.5 million in the first half of 2024, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.54.
    • The full-year forecast remains unchanged, aiming for Group sales between EUR 270 to 290 million and EBITDA between EUR 47 to 51 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PVA TePla is on 14.08.2024.

    The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 13,690EUR and was up +5,59 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,17 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.677,99PKT (+0,15 %).


