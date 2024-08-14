TUI AG: FY24 Q3 Financial Highlights & Future Outlook Revealed

TUI Group achieved record Q3 revenues of €5.8bn and a significant improvement in underlying EBIT to €231.9m, confirming FY24 guidance to increase underlying EBIT by at least 25%.

All business segments showed improvement: Hotels & Resorts (+16.3% EBIT), Cruises (+42.7% EBIT), TUI Musement (+48.2% EBIT), and Markets & Airlines more than doubled EBIT to €16.5m.

Q3 saw 5.8m customers, a 4% increase, with an average load factor of 94%. Net debt improved by €42.1m to €2.1bn.

Successful placement of €487m senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2031, reducing the undrawn KfW credit line from €550m to €214m by end of July.

Summer 2024 bookings are up 6% with ASP ahead by 3%, and early signs for Winter 2024/25 bookings are promising.

Sustainability initiatives include the start of operations for three solar power plants in Turkey, exclusive use of renewable energy in German offices, and the launch of Mein Schiff 7 with low-sulphur marine diesel and shore power connection.

