Nagarro Achieves 6.3% YoY Revenue Growth in H1 2024 Amid Global Challenges

Nagarro reported a 6.3% YoY revenue growth in constant currency for H1 2024 despite global macroeconomic challenges.

Q2 2024 revenue grew to €244.1 million, a 7.6% YoY increase from €226.8 million in Q2 2023.

Gross profit in Q2 2024 was €73.3 million using the current method and €62.4 million using the previous method, compared to €57.5 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 increased to €35.5 million (14.5% of revenue) from €28.9 million (12.8% of revenue) in Q2 2023.

H1 2024 revenue grew to €482.4 million, a 5.7% YoY increase from €456.4 million in H1 2023, with a constant currency revenue growth of 6.3%.

The cash balance increased by €11.3 million from December 31, 2023, to €121.4 million on June 30, 2024.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 79,55EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.676,90PKT (+0,14 %).





