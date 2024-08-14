    checkAd
    Nagarro Achieves 6.3% YoY Revenue Growth in H1 2024 Amid Global Challenges

    Despite facing global economic headwinds, Nagarro achieved notable financial growth in the first half of 2024, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Nagarro reported a 6.3% YoY revenue growth in constant currency for H1 2024 despite global macroeconomic challenges.
    • Q2 2024 revenue grew to €244.1 million, a 7.6% YoY increase from €226.8 million in Q2 2023.
    • Gross profit in Q2 2024 was €73.3 million using the current method and €62.4 million using the previous method, compared to €57.5 million in Q2 2023.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 increased to €35.5 million (14.5% of revenue) from €28.9 million (12.8% of revenue) in Q2 2023.
    • H1 2024 revenue grew to €482.4 million, a 5.7% YoY increase from €456.4 million in H1 2023, with a constant currency revenue growth of 6.3%.
    • The cash balance increased by €11.3 million from December 31, 2023, to €121.4 million on June 30, 2024.

    The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 79,55EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.676,90PKT (+0,14 %).


    Nagarro

    -0,46 %
    -0,52 %
    -3,25 %
    -8,52 %
    +0,73 %
    -47,42 %
    +279,88 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2200WKN:A3H220





