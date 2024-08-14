Exasol Confirms Preliminary Figures in Latest Half-Year Report

Exasol's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased by 11.8% to EUR 39.7 million year-over-year as of June 30, 2024.

Group revenue for the first half of 2024 rose by 9.3% to EUR 19.4 million compared to H1 2023.

The operating result (EBITDA) improved to EUR 0.7 million in H1 2024, a significant recovery from a loss of EUR -3.4 million in H1 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 19.7 million as of June 30, 2024, up from EUR 13.3 million at the end of 2023.

Exasol confirmed its outlook for 2024, expecting ARR to grow by up to 10% and consolidated revenue to increase by 10-15%.

The company anticipates stable cash and cash equivalents of over EUR 10 million by the end of 2024.

The next important date, "Half-year financial statement June 30, 2024", at EXASOL is on 14.08.2024.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,1300EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,94 % since publication.





