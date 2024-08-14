    checkAd
    GRAMMER AG Unveils Impressive First Half 2024 Results

    In the first half of 2024, GRAMMER Group faced a challenging financial landscape, with revenue dropping by 5.0% to EUR 1,114.5 million and operating EBIT plummeting to EUR 15.6 million.

    • GRAMMER Group revenue decreased by 5.0% to EUR 1,114.5 million in the first half of 2024.
    • Operating EBIT significantly declined to EUR 15.6 million from EUR 26.9 million in the previous year.
    • Revenue in the EMEA region fell by 12.3%, while APAC and AMERICAS regions saw slight increases of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively.
    • Free cash flow was significantly negative at EUR –57.3 million due to increased capital expenditure.
    • GRAMMER AG announced the integration of Jifeng Automotive Interior Group to strengthen the EMEA region.
    • The full-year forecast for 2024 was adjusted, with expected operating EBIT now at the previous year's level of EUR 56.8 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Grammer is on 14.08.2024.

    The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 7,5000EUR and was down -0,99 % compared with the previous day.


