GRAMMER AG Unveils Impressive First Half 2024 Results

GRAMMER Group revenue decreased by 5.0% to EUR 1,114.5 million in the first half of 2024.

Operating EBIT significantly declined to EUR 15.6 million from EUR 26.9 million in the previous year.

Revenue in the EMEA region fell by 12.3%, while APAC and AMERICAS regions saw slight increases of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Free cash flow was significantly negative at EUR –57.3 million due to increased capital expenditure.

GRAMMER AG announced the integration of Jifeng Automotive Interior Group to strengthen the EMEA region.

The full-year forecast for 2024 was adjusted, with expected operating EBIT now at the previous year's level of EUR 56.8 million.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 7,5000EUR and was down -0,99 % compared with the previous day.






