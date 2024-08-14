Marinomed Biotech AG Targets Financial Turnaround with New Restructuring Plan

Marinomed Biotech AG is applying for restructuring proceedings without self-administration due to imminent insolvency.

The company was unable to raise necessary funds to secure liquidity, leading to a worsening financial situation.

Revenue expectations for 2024 were not met, primarily due to decreased sales of Carragelose products and delays in partnerships.

The restructuring plan aims to ensure long-term financial stability and will include strategic options for the Carragelose business.

Marinomed generated approximately EUR 9 million in revenue in 2023, with liabilities around EUR 25 million.

The publication of the half-year financial report for 2024 has been postponed, and the company will keep stakeholders informed of significant developments.

