H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Unveils Exciting H1 2024 Interim Report

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBITDA) of EUR 41.1 million in the first half of 2024, slightly higher than EUR 39.4 million in H1 2023.

Sales revenues for the first half of 2024 were EUR 675.6 million, a decrease from EUR 699.6 million in H1 2023.

The company's EBIT for H1 2024 was EUR 11.7 million, compared to EUR 11.1 million in H1 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders was EUR 2.8 million in H1 2024, down from EUR 3.7 million in H1 2023, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 0.07.

The full-year EBITDA forecast remains unchanged, expected to be between EUR 90.0 million and EUR 110.0 million.

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment, developing and manufacturing chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and high-precision plastic parts.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at H&R is on 14.08.2024.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 3,6950EUR and was down -3,27 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,22 % since publication.





