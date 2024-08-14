    checkAd
    H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Unveils Exciting H1 2024 Interim Report

    H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported a slight increase in EBITDA for the first half of 2024, reaching EUR 41.1 million, while sales revenues dipped to EUR 675.6 million. Despite mixed financial results, the full-year EBITDA forecast remains steady.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBITDA) of EUR 41.1 million in the first half of 2024, slightly higher than EUR 39.4 million in H1 2023.
    • Sales revenues for the first half of 2024 were EUR 675.6 million, a decrease from EUR 699.6 million in H1 2023.
    • The company's EBIT for H1 2024 was EUR 11.7 million, compared to EUR 11.1 million in H1 2023.
    • Net income attributable to shareholders was EUR 2.8 million in H1 2024, down from EUR 3.7 million in H1 2023, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 0.07.
    • The full-year EBITDA forecast remains unchanged, expected to be between EUR 90.0 million and EUR 110.0 million.
    • H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment, developing and manufacturing chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and high-precision plastic parts.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at H&R is on 14.08.2024.

    The price of H&R at the time of the news was 3,6950EUR and was down -3,27 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,22 % since publication.


