CYAN & wefox Austria Launch All-in-One Cyber & Insurance App with Allianz Partners
In response to a staggering 201% rise in cyberattacks in Austria, cyan AG and wefox Austria, in collaboration with Allianz Partners, are set to launch weprotect, a groundbreaking app for cyber and insurance protection.
- cyan AG and wefox Austria are launching the first mobile app, weprotect, for integrated cyber and insurance protection in Austria, in collaboration with Allianz Partners.
- The app aims to enhance digital safety and provide protection against cyberattacks and financial losses, responding to a 201% increase in cyberattacks in Austria over the past year.
- weprotect includes real-time detection of cyber threats, significantly reducing risks from phishing, malware, and ransomware, with up to 98% of phishing links blocked.
- The insurance coverage, provided by Allianz Partners, includes protection for online banking, shopping, and damages from phishing attacks, along with IT support for users.
- The official market launch of weprotect is scheduled for September 3, 2024, and it will be available through wefox and affiliated brokers.
- wefox Austria serves over 183,000 customers and emphasizes sustainable growth and profitability, with a focus on digital insurance solutions.
The next important date, The translation of "Herbst Konferenz Equity Forum" to English is "Autumn Conference Equity Forum.", at CYAN is on 02.09.2024.
The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,2600EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.
-1,72 %
0,00 %
-2,56 %
+3,64 %
+18,75 %
-50,97 %
-89,44 %
-89,89 %
-90,22 %
ISIN:DE000A2E4SV8WKN:A2E4SV
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte