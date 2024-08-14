CYAN & wefox Austria Launch All-in-One Cyber & Insurance App with Allianz Partners

cyan AG and wefox Austria are launching the first mobile app, weprotect, for integrated cyber and insurance protection in Austria, in collaboration with Allianz Partners.

The app aims to enhance digital safety and provide protection against cyberattacks and financial losses, responding to a 201% increase in cyberattacks in Austria over the past year.

weprotect includes real-time detection of cyber threats, significantly reducing risks from phishing, malware, and ransomware, with up to 98% of phishing links blocked.

The insurance coverage, provided by Allianz Partners, includes protection for online banking, shopping, and damages from phishing attacks, along with IT support for users.

The official market launch of weprotect is scheduled for September 3, 2024, and it will be available through wefox and affiliated brokers.

wefox Austria serves over 183,000 customers and emphasizes sustainable growth and profitability, with a focus on digital insurance solutions.

