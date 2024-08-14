Amprion's Stellar H1 2024: On-Target Results & Grid Expansion Investments
In the first half of 2024, Amprion's €1.3 billion grid expansion investment set the stage for a transformative year, despite a slight revenue dip. With ambitious plans and green finance initiatives, the company is powering towards a sustainable future.
- Amprion invested €1.3 billion in grid expansion in the first half of 2024, with plans to invest a total of €3.9 billion for the year.
- Revenue decreased by approximately 5% year-on-year to €2.8 billion, primarily due to a one-time federal subsidy in the previous year and reduced congestion management proceeds.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by around 27% to approximately €593 million, while adjusted net income increased by about 24% to around €214 million, driven by a larger asset base from higher investments.
- The company plans to invest €27.5 billion in grid infrastructure by 2028, indicating a strong commitment to upgrading and expanding the transmission grid.
- Amprion published its second Green Finance Investor Report, detailing the use of funds raised from green bonds, which total €3.0 billion, contributing to Germany's climate targets for 2035.
- The company has secured around €29 billion in resources and services for grid expansion projects through 2034, reflecting a strategic focus on capacity and sustainability.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.