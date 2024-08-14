Delticom's Semi-Annual Report 2024: 7% Revenue Growth, 11% EBITDA Boost
Delticom AG saw a robust first half of 2024, with revenues climbing 7% to €212 million and operating EBITDA up 11% to €8.0 million. The company continues to thrive, serving over 19 million customers globally.
- Delticom AG reported a 7% increase in revenues to €212 million for H1 2024.
- Operating EBITDA increased by 11% to €8.0 million.
- Gross merchandise volume (GMV) reached €259 million, up from €244 million in H1 2023.
- The equity ratio improved from 17.5% to 20.6%.
- The company confirmed its full-year forecast, expecting revenues between €450 million and €470 million.
- Delticom AG operates 339 online shops in 68 countries, serving over 19 million customers.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Delticom is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,3200EUR and was down -2,52 % compared with the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,86 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680
