Delticom's Semi-Annual Report 2024: 7% Revenue Growth, 11% EBITDA Boost

Delticom AG reported a 7% increase in revenues to €212 million for H1 2024.

Operating EBITDA increased by 11% to €8.0 million.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) reached €259 million, up from €244 million in H1 2023.

The equity ratio improved from 17.5% to 20.6%.

The company confirmed its full-year forecast, expecting revenues between €450 million and €470 million.

Delticom AG operates 339 online shops in 68 countries, serving over 19 million customers.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Delticom is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,3200EUR and was down -2,52 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,86 % since publication.





