Marinomed Biotech Faces Court-Led Restructuring Without Self-Administration
Marinomed Biotech AG has begun restructuring as of August 14, 2024, led by the Regional Court of Korneuburg. The company expects share trading to resume soon and plans to move to the standard market continuous on the Vienna Stock Exchange.
- Marinomed Biotech AG has entered restructuring proceedings as of August 14, 2024, initiated by the Regional Court of Korneuburg.
- The restructuring is being conducted without self-administration.
- The company anticipates that trading of its shares will resume shortly.
- Marinomed plans to switch to the standard market continuous on the Vienna Stock Exchange.
- The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
- Marinomed Biotech AG is listed on multiple exchanges, including the Vienna Stock Exchange and various regulated unofficial markets in Germany.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Marinomed Biotech is on 15.08.2024.
