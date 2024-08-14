Luxembourg Court Approves PlusPlus Capital's 11% Bond Reorganization Plan
PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. has secured the Luxembourg District Court's approval for its reorganization plan, marking a pivotal step forward. With 94% of bondholders in favor, the plan promises financial stability.
- PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. received approval from the Luxembourg District Court for its reorganization plan.
- The decision is binding for all bondholders, following a favorable vote from the bondholders' meeting.
- Over EUR 62 million, or approximately 89% of the outstanding bonds, were represented in the vote, with 94% in favor of the plan.
- Payments according to the reorganization plan will commence after the Estonian parent company's plan is approved.
- PlusPlus Capital aims to protect the interests of its subsidiary, creditors, and stakeholders while achieving financial sustainability.
- The company has acquired over 120,000 claims worth approximately EUR 270 million since its inception in 2010, focusing on affordable recovery solutions.
