Noratis AG: Property Devaluation & H1 2024 Preliminary Results Revealed
Noratis AG faces a significant financial setback, revealing a EUR 31 million impairment on its real estate portfolio as of June 2024, leading to a sharp decline in earnings and a grim forecast for the year.
- Noratis AG identified an impairment requirement of around EUR 31 million on its real estate portfolio as of 30 June 2024.
- This corresponds to a 6% decline in value from the market values of around EUR 483 million as of 31 December 2023.
- The appraisal values result in an earnings-relevant write-down requirement of EUR 20.8 million, negatively impacting both EBIT and EBT.
- Noratis AG now forecasts clearly negative earnings before taxes (EBT) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the full year 2024.
- Preliminary half-year figures for the first half of 2024 show EBIT of EUR -18.4 million, down from EUR 2.6 million in the same period of the previous year.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) deteriorated from EUR -4.4 million in the same period of the previous year to around EUR -26.2 million.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Noratis is on 30.09.2024.
The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 5,2000EUR and was up +142,99 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -62,31 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A2E4MK4WKN:A2E4MK
