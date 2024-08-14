Noratis AG: Property Devaluation & H1 2024 Preliminary Results Revealed

Noratis AG identified an impairment requirement of around EUR 31 million on its real estate portfolio as of 30 June 2024.

This corresponds to a 6% decline in value from the market values of around EUR 483 million as of 31 December 2023.

The appraisal values result in an earnings-relevant write-down requirement of EUR 20.8 million, negatively impacting both EBIT and EBT.

Noratis AG now forecasts clearly negative earnings before taxes (EBT) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the full year 2024.

Preliminary half-year figures for the first half of 2024 show EBIT of EUR -18.4 million, down from EUR 2.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) deteriorated from EUR -4.4 million in the same period of the previous year to around EUR -26.2 million.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Noratis is on 30.09.2024.

The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 5,2000EUR and was up +142,99 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -62,31 % since publication.





