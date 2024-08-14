Deutsche EuroShop: Big Investments Define First Half of 2024

Deutsche EuroShop's first half of 2024 was marked by significant investments in construction projects to enhance shopping center attractiveness.

Customer footfall increased by 1.0% and tenant sales rose by 1.9% compared to the first half of 2023.

Consolidated net income surged by 60.5% to €59.5 million, with earnings per share rising from €0.50 to €0.78.

Despite a 1.9% decline in sales revenue to €132.8 million, EBIT increased by 7.0% to €107.4 million.

The company proposed a dividend of €2.60 per share for the 2023 financial year, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year.

Balance sheet ratios remained solid, with an equity ratio of 51.2% and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 35.5% as of June 30, 2024.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at Deutsche Euroshop is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Deutsche Euroshop at the time of the news was 26,25EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.





