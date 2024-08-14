Deutsche EuroShop: Big Investments Define First Half of 2024
In the first half of 2024, Deutsche EuroShop made notable strides with major construction investments, boosting shopping center appeal. This led to a 1.0% rise in customer footfall and a 1.9% increase in tenant sales.
Foto: Deutsche EuroShop AG
- Deutsche EuroShop's first half of 2024 was marked by significant investments in construction projects to enhance shopping center attractiveness.
- Customer footfall increased by 1.0% and tenant sales rose by 1.9% compared to the first half of 2023.
- Consolidated net income surged by 60.5% to €59.5 million, with earnings per share rising from €0.50 to €0.78.
- Despite a 1.9% decline in sales revenue to €132.8 million, EBIT increased by 7.0% to €107.4 million.
- The company proposed a dividend of €2.60 per share for the 2023 financial year, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year.
- Balance sheet ratios remained solid, with an equity ratio of 51.2% and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 35.5% as of June 30, 2024.
The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at Deutsche Euroshop is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Deutsche Euroshop at the time of the news was 26,25EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE0007480204WKN:748020
