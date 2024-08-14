Mister Spex Unveils SpexFocus Revamp Plan, Updates 2024 Guidance
Mister Spex is set to undergo a major transformation with its "SpexFocus" program for 2024 and 2025, aiming to boost EBITDA by over €20 million, primarily impacting 2025 and 2026.
- Mister Spex has announced a transformation and restructuring program called "SpexFocus" for 2024 and 2025.
- The program is expected to increase EBITDA (including rent) by over €20 million, mainly affecting 2025 and 2026.
- The total cash outflow for the program is projected to be around €9 million, with most costs recognized in the second half of 2024.
- As part of the restructuring, Mister Spex will close all international stores and reduce personnel expenses.
- Preliminary H1 2024 results are below expectations but still within the guidance range, prompting an adjustment in the 2024 forecast.
- The revised forecast anticipates net revenue between €210 million and €230 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between +1% and -4%.
The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 2,4000EUR and was down -5,51 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,92 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A3CSAE2WKN:A3CSAE
