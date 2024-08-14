Mister Spex Unveils SpexFocus Revamp Plan, Updates 2024 Guidance

Mister Spex has announced a transformation and restructuring program called "SpexFocus" for 2024 and 2025.

The program is expected to increase EBITDA (including rent) by over €20 million, mainly affecting 2025 and 2026.

The total cash outflow for the program is projected to be around €9 million, with most costs recognized in the second half of 2024.

As part of the restructuring, Mister Spex will close all international stores and reduce personnel expenses.

Preliminary H1 2024 results are below expectations but still within the guidance range, prompting an adjustment in the 2024 forecast.

The revised forecast anticipates net revenue between €210 million and €230 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between +1% and -4%.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 2,4000EUR and was down -5,51 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,92 % since publication.





