ENCAVIS Q1 2024 Results Fall Short, But 2024 Guidance Confirmed
Encavis AG's H1 2024 results reflect anticipated declines in revenue and earnings, driven by a significant drop in electricity prices. Despite this, the company maintains its operational guidance for the year.
Foto: Encavis
- Encavis AG reports lower revenue and earnings for H1 2024 compared to H1 2023, as anticipated.
- Electricity prices in H1 2024 were over 33% lower than in H1 2023, contributing to a net revenue decline of approximately €12 million.
- Net operating revenue for H1 2024 was around €205 million, a decrease of €21.3 million (-9%) from the previous year.
- Operating EBITDA for H1 2024 was €126.1 million, down €25.6 million (-17%) compared to H1 2023.
- Encavis confirms its operational guidance for 2024, expecting only a slight decrease in key operating metrics despite the revenue decline.
- The company has a total generation capacity of approximately 3.6 GW and is focused on qualitative growth amidst challenging market conditions.
The next important date, Release of the press release for the Q2/6M 2024 interim report after market close, at ENCAVIS is on 14.08.2024.
The price of ENCAVIS at the time of the news was 17,015EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.498,41PKT (+0,33 %).
ISIN:DE0006095003WKN:609500
