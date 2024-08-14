ENCAVIS Q1 2024 Results Fall Short, But 2024 Guidance Confirmed

Encavis AG reports lower revenue and earnings for H1 2024 compared to H1 2023, as anticipated.

Electricity prices in H1 2024 were over 33% lower than in H1 2023, contributing to a net revenue decline of approximately €12 million.

Net operating revenue for H1 2024 was around €205 million, a decrease of €21.3 million (-9%) from the previous year.

Operating EBITDA for H1 2024 was €126.1 million, down €25.6 million (-17%) compared to H1 2023.

Encavis confirms its operational guidance for 2024, expecting only a slight decrease in key operating metrics despite the revenue decline.

The company has a total generation capacity of approximately 3.6 GW and is focused on qualitative growth amidst challenging market conditions.

The next important date, Release of the press release for the Q2/6M 2024 interim report after market close, at ENCAVIS is on 14.08.2024.

The price of ENCAVIS at the time of the news was 17,015EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.498,41PKT (+0,33 %).





