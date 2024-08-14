AAP Implantate: Balanced EBITDA in H1, Trauma Segment Turns Positive
In the first half of 2024, our sales surged by 10% to EUR 6.4 million, driven by strong performance in the EMEA region. EBITDA broke even, marking a significant improvement, and operating cash flow rose by 34%.
- Sales for H1/2024 increased by 10% to EUR 6.4 million compared to H1/2023, with the EMEA region being the main growth driver.
- EBITDA for H1/2024 broke even at EUR -0.0 million, showing significant improvement from EUR -1.0 million in H1/2023, largely due to increased sales and reduced costs.
- The trauma business achieved a positive EBITDA, contributing to the overall financial improvement of the company.
- Operating cash flow improved by 34% year-on-year to EUR -1.0 million, primarily due to better operating results.
- The company expects revenue for the second half of 2024 to match the first half, aiming for a total revenue of EUR 11.5 million to EUR 13.5 million for the full year.
- Future risks include potential sanctions against Russia, rising energy prices, and recession-related financial impacts, which could affect the company's operations and financial stability.
The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,1450EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210
