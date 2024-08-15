Schlatter Industries: Planned Orders, Delayed Commissioning & Post-Balance Cyber Attack
The first half of 2024 presented challenges for the Schlatter Group, with order intake and net sales both experiencing declines compared to the previous year. Delays in the Welding segment and a cyber attack further impacted financial performance.
- Order intake for the first half of 2024 was CHF 57.4 million, slightly lower than the previous year's CHF 62.4 million.
- Net sales for the first half of 2024 were CHF 61.8 million, down from CHF 67.4 million in the same period of 2023.
- Delayed commissioning in the Welding segment led to additional costs and provisions for contractual penalties, resulting in an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 1.3 million, compared to CHF 3.7 million in the first half of 2023.
- The Schlatter Group reported a positive consolidated result of CHF 1.6 million for the first half of 2024, down from CHF 3.3 million in the same period of 2023.
- A cyber attack on Schlatter's IT network occurred after the balance sheet date, with financial damage and impact on the annual result yet to be quantified.
- The Schlatter Group aims to increase the operating result (EBIT) in the second half of 2024 but expects the annual result to be significantly lower than the previous year.
