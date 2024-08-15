Mister Spex Unveils 'SpexFocus' Overhaul, Updates 2024 Outlook
Mister Spex has unveiled "SpexFocus," a strategic overhaul to boost profitability and cash flow by 2025. The plan includes cost cuts, price adjustments, and store closures, aiming to enhance EBITDA by over €20 million.
- Mister Spex has launched a transformation and restructuring program called "SpexFocus" aimed at increasing profitability and sustainable cash generation for 2024 and 2025.
- The program is expected to enhance EBITDA by over €20 million, primarily impacting 2025 and 2026, with an overall cash outflow of around €9 million anticipated.
- Key measures include reducing personnel costs, adjusting prices, optimizing operations, and closing all international stores in Austria, Sweden, and Switzerland.
- The brand will undergo a repositioning to strengthen its market presence, particularly targeting the 40- to 60-year-old demographic seeking multifocal lenses and expert optical advice.
- Mister Spex will change its key financial performance indicator from Adjusted EBITDA to EBIT starting in 2025 to improve transparency.
- The company has adjusted its 2024 guidance, now expecting net revenue between €210 million and €230 million, reflecting a growth range of 3% to -6%.
