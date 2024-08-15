    checkAd
    Mister Spex Unveils 'SpexFocus' Overhaul, Updates 2024 Outlook

    Mister Spex has unveiled "SpexFocus," a strategic overhaul to boost profitability and cash flow by 2025. The plan includes cost cuts, price adjustments, and store closures, aiming to enhance EBITDA by over €20 million.

    • Mister Spex has launched a transformation and restructuring program called "SpexFocus" aimed at increasing profitability and sustainable cash generation for 2024 and 2025.
    • The program is expected to enhance EBITDA by over €20 million, primarily impacting 2025 and 2026, with an overall cash outflow of around €9 million anticipated.
    • Key measures include reducing personnel costs, adjusting prices, optimizing operations, and closing all international stores in Austria, Sweden, and Switzerland.
    • The brand will undergo a repositioning to strengthen its market presence, particularly targeting the 40- to 60-year-old demographic seeking multifocal lenses and expert optical advice.
    • Mister Spex will change its key financial performance indicator from Adjusted EBITDA to EBIT starting in 2025 to improve transparency.
    • The company has adjusted its 2024 guidance, now expecting net revenue between €210 million and €230 million, reflecting a growth range of 3% to -6%.


    Mister Spex

    +0,22 %
    -10,96 %
    -21,14 %
    -19,61 %
    -37,02 %
    -90,81 %
    -90,95 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CSAE2WKN:A3CSAE





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
