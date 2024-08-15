CEWE Thrives: Q2 Sees Impressive Growth in Turnover and Earnings

CEWE's Q2 sales grew by 8.2% to €151.5 million, with EBIT improving by €1.4 million to -€2.7 million.

The company's earnings lead over the previous year increased by €4.3 million in the first half of 2024, with total EBIT rising to €5.4 million.

CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales volume grew by 5.0% in Q2, while the photofinishing segment contributed significantly to earnings growth.

Commercial Online-Print (COP) saw a slight revenue decline but improved EBIT by €0.6 million to €1.0 million in Q2.

CEWE's equity ratio rose to 66.7%, and return on capital employed (ROCE) increased to 19.2% as of June 30, 2024.

The company reaffirms its 2024 outlook, expecting Group turnover between €770 million and €820 million, and EBIT between €77 million and €87 million.

