Stellar First-Half Results: See How We Achieved Record-Breaking Success!
Despite a tough market, Geberit Group posted strong results in H1 2024. While net sales in Swiss francs dipped by 1.4%, they grew by 1.7% in currency-adjusted terms. Discover more on their website.
- Geberit Group achieved convincing results in the first half of 2024 despite a challenging environment.
- Net sales in Swiss francs decreased by 1.4% to CHF 1,638 million, but rose by 1.7% in currency-adjusted terms.
- Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 518 million, with the EBITDA margin falling by 10 basis points to 31.6%.
- Earnings per share fell by 3.3% to CHF 10.57, but increased by 0.9% in local currencies despite a higher tax rate.
- Management expects net sales in local currencies to remain at the prior-year level and an EBITDA margin of around 29% for 2024.
- Additional information and the half-year report are available on Geberit's website.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Geberit is on 15.08.2024.
-0,16 %
+2,43 %
-2,28 %
-1,31 %
+22,32 %
-21,27 %
+40,85 %
+118,79 %
+1.144,33 %
ISIN:CH0030170408WKN:A0MQWG
