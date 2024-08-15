BayWa AG Secures Standstill, Bridge Financing, and Additional Funds

BayWa AG has concluded standstill agreements with main lending banks and a €272 million bridging loan agreement, valid until September 30, 2024, with an option to extend until December 31, 2024.

The company's two largest shareholders, BRB AG and RAIG, have provided subordinated shareholder loans totaling €125 million, with €75 million already disbursed.

BRB AG and DZ Bank AG acquired a 45.3% stake in BRB Holding GmbH for €120 million, while RWA AG purchased BayWa AG's stake in BSV Saaten GmbH for approximately €10 million.

RAIG and its affiliates have also acquired grain from BayWa AG for a total of €20 million to enhance short-term liquidity.

BayWa AG expects to receive all outstanding financing contributions in the coming days, totaling €547 million, securing financing until at least September 30, 2024.

The Board of Management anticipates reaching a sustainable restructuring concept and new financing arrangement based on a forthcoming restructuring report by the end of the standstill period.

