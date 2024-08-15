CureVac Unveils Strong Q2 & H1 2024 Financials and Key Business Updates
CureVac's recent strides include a lucrative GSK deal, strategic workforce cuts, and promising advancements in oncology and infectious diseases, all while bolstering its leadership and financial stability.
- CureVac closed a new licensing agreement with GSK worth up to €1.45 billion, including €400 million upfront, validating its mRNA platform.
- The company initiated a strategic workforce reduction of approximately 30% by the end of 2024 to focus on high-value opportunities in oncology and infectious diseases.
- CureVac invoiced a €10 million milestone payment after transitioning its avian influenza (H5N1) program to Phase 2, fully licensed to GSK.
- The first patient was dosed in a Phase 1 study for glioblastoma with the CVGBM vaccine, with initial data accepted for presentation at ESMO.
- The Supervisory Board was strengthened with the appointment of Birgit Hoffman and Mehdi Shahidi, M.D., while CFO Pierre Kemula will step down on October 31, 2024.
- As of June 30, 2024, CureVac reported cash and cash equivalents of €202.5 million, reaffirming its cash runway into 2028, despite a decrease from €402.5 million at the end of 2023.
