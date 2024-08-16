VZ Group's Impressive Growth in H1: Strong Results Achieved
In the first half of 2024, VZ Group saw a notable 12.8% revenue increase to 252.9 million Swiss francs, while net profit surged by 19.1% to 102.8 million francs. Despite anticipated slower growth, the outlook remains positive.
- VZ Group's revenues increased by 12.8% to 252.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2024.
- Net profit grew by 19.1% to 102.8 million francs compared to the same period in 2023.
- The consulting fees rose, but demand for financial consulting remains high, with 4,200 clients opting for platform services.
- Total assets increased from 6.5 billion to 7.0 billion francs, attributed to a growing client base.
- The CEO forecasts slower revenue and profit growth in the second half of 2024 due to lower policy rates, but overall growth is expected to align with long-term averages.
- VZ Group maintains a solid balance sheet with a core capital ratio of 25.0%, above the industry average.
