Branicks Group AG Sells Four Prime Retail Parks – Big Deal Alert!
Branicks Group AG has strategically sold four retail park properties to a top US real estate investment manager, generating EUR 27 million in cash inflow and an annual rent of EUR 4.3 million.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks Group AG has sold four retail park properties to a leading US real estate investment manager.
- The sale is part of the company's strategic focus and financial consolidation efforts.
- The annual rent for the sold properties totals EUR 4.3 million, with a cash inflow of approximately EUR 27 million from the sale.
- The properties include one from Branicks AG's existing portfolio and three from its subsidiary, BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG, located in Bavaria.
- The merger of BBI AG with VIB AG has been approved to streamline the organization of Branicks Group.
- Branicks Group AG is committed to sustainability and holds high positions in ESG ratings, managing properties valued at EUR 13.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BRANICKS Group is on 07.11.2024.
